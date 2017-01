SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A baby born at the Bellevue Women’s Center in Schenectady has the honor of being named the first baby born in 2017 in the Capital Region.

Amanah Santos, daughter of Maryam Ally-Santos and Richard Santos of Cohoes was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

Amanah weighed 8 pounds and was 18 inches long.

News10 ABC sends their best wishes to Amanah and her family. Happy New Year!