Thousands come out to bring in the New Year at First Night Saratoga celebration

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs was buzzing with activity Saturday night as thousands of people circulated through 31 venues that make up the First Night New Year’s Eve celebration.

“We owe this place to kind of why we started getting our name out there in the first place, so we are just happy to be back,” said Bill of “Buffalo Brass Machine”.

Over 70 performers like these guys were jamming their way into the New Year, giving people the perfect soundtrack to get ready for a brand new year.

“There are great, the people are so nice, the town is beautiful, and we just love it,” said Marsha Sinerra, who has been coming to “First Night” for 15 years.

“I’m a trumpet player, and every year we come I’m looking for these great trumpet players and tonight we are hoping to see some great Latin music and I’m excited to see it,” said David Sinerra.

What’s a celebration without family? Apparently, First Night is a great option for reuniting with those you love the most, at the precipice of a brand new year.

“The people you just interviewed introduced this to us about 5 years ago, 6 of the cousins come up together, and it’s a family gathering we are enjoying the music, we are having a fantastic time with the music, but it’s spending time with family, which is the most important actually,” said Barry Lavane.

While catching as many performances as possible, of course everyone is ready to start those New Year’s resolutions. After all, it’s the last night of 2016, and the first morning of 2017.

“Uhm, probably not to eat so much,” said Marsha Sinerra.

“To work out more, and to not eat so much. Just hoping it’s a better year, this year has been a tough one so just looking forward to a new, and better year,” said David Sinerra.

“We are thinking of staying as happy and as healthy and as close as we have now, and just celebrating the blessings that we do have,” said Barry Lavane.

Heads up, DWI checkpoints are going on all over the state and that does include Saratoga Springs, so do not drink and drive.

Call a cab, find a DD, but do not take someone else’s life into your hands tonight. Have fun, but get home safe, and enjoy your New Year’s celebration.