SUNY Poly CMOST holds “Noon Year’s Eve” event for children and their families

TROY, NY (NEWS10) – Not all of us can make to midnight tonight so some decided to ring in the New Year a little early with their own “Noon” Year’s Eve celebration.

SUNY Polytechnic Children’s Museum of Science and Technology welcomed children of all ages to countdown to the New Year at a kid-friendly hour.

The event had plenty of hands-on events like party hat and pinwheel making, building and engineering challenges, an animal show, and face painting.

“It’s very interactive session it’s very helpful to the kids. We like it a lot,” said Asha Shaik.

“It’s important to let children mark these big events. They know something is happening and it’s wonderful to give them the opportunity to be part of the celebration and to catch them at a time of day when they are at their best,” said Catherine Gilbert of SUNY Poly Children’s Museum of Science and Technology.

Revelers capped off the celebration with a museum parade leading up to the big countdown and bubble blowing bonanza to ring in the “Noon Year” at 12pm sharp.