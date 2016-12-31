NY famous Carnegie deli closing, owner says it’s bittersweet

NEW YORK (NY1) — New York’s famous Carnegie deli served its last pastrami sandwich Friday night.

The deli is closing its doors after more than 80 years of serving up cured meats on rye. The restaurant is famous with tourists and celebrities.

It was even featured in Woody Allen’s “Broadway Danny Rose.” The deli’s closing comes less than a year after it reopened after the discovery of an illegal gas hookup in the basement.

Owner Marian Harper said she was closing Carnegie deli in order to take personal time.

“It’s very bittersweet for me,” Harper explained. “It’s been in my family for 40 years now. It’s like part of a home, a second home for me.”

You’ll still have a chance to enjoy Carnegie deli food. Other nationwide locations will stay open, including one at Madison Square Garden and a seasonal location at the US Open.