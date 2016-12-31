No. 8/8 North Dakota tops No. 9/10 Union men’s hockey, 3-1

SCHENECTADY, NY— Austin Poganski scored on the first shot of the game and added an empty-net goal to lead eighth-ranked University of North Dakota (UND) to a 3-1 win against the No. 9/10 Union College men’s hockey team, Saturday night at Messa Rink. The win snapped the Dutchmen’s (14-4-2) six-game win streak. The Fighting Hawks improve to 10-6-3.

Spencer Foo scored Union’s lone goal, extending his point streak to 18 games (12G-20A). Ryan Scarfo pushed his point streak to six games (1G-5A) with an assist and J.C. Brassard produced his third point in as many games with a helper (1G-2A). In goal, Alex Sakellaropoulos made 26 saves.

UND goaltender Cam Johnson was nearly perfect, making 32 saves, including 14 in the first period and 12 in the third, for his 10th win of the season.

Poganski gave UND a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game. Rhett Gardner collected a loose puck behind the Union net before picking out Poganski alone in front, and he buried a one-timer for his sixth of the season.

Scarfo had Union’s best chance of the opening frame with a shorthanded breakaway late in the period, but Johnson came up with a big pad save to keep his team in front.

After a scoreless second period, the Fighting Hawks doubled their lead at 2:57 of the third when Gersich finished off a pass from Poganski for his team-leading 12th goal. Poganski muscled a Union defenseman off the puck behind the Dutchmen’s net and fed Gersich for the one-timer from the slot.

Foo finally got Union on the board at 17:19 of the third with his seventh goal in the last five games, redirecting Brassard’s point shot past Johnson, but Poganski sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:36.

The Dutchmen take on another top-10 opponent on Thursday, Jan. 5, travelling to face No. 5/6 Boston University. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.