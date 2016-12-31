Massive fire consumes over 14 stores in Queens, New York

KEW GARDENS, NEW YORK (ABC7) — Millions of gallons of water were no match for the relentless flames which consumed an entire block of businesses in a building that’s withstood generations.

“Born and raised here, this was our whole life, and we just watched the whole block burn down,” a witness said. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking.”

Firefighters say they arrived within three minutes after the first flames in the first storefront, but it was already too late to save it. Thirteen other businesses were doomed to the fast spreading blaze.

“Once the fire gets into these concealed spaces up above the roof, it’s almost impossible for us to put it out,” New York Fire Department Chief James Leonard said. “We have to worry about the safety of our fire fighters.”

The response grew to a second, a third, and a fourth alarm, as firefighters attacked the inferno defensively from the outside? It disappeared within a thick cloud of black, choking smoke. At least three FDNY members were hurt, fortunately, none of them seriously as the fire raged on.

“Here we are, it’s a holiday weekend, and 14 people lose their business,” Leonard said. “Sometimes that’s lost in the in the excitement of the fire, but 14 people. Think about all these business owners, people who work in these stores, and even the impact on the neighborhood, for all these people who shop in these stores. That’s the real tragedy.”