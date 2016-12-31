Hundreds come out to bring in the New Year at First Night Saratoga celebration

By Published:
firstnightsaratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – First Night Saratoga is the largest New Year’s Eve event in New York outside of NYC and is one of the oldest first Night celebrations in the country.

The First Night 5k took off at 530 but the schedule says events just got started at 6 all over Saratoga.

70 performers ranging from live bands, to comedians, artists, and since this year’s theme is a night of magic there will be magicians to watch as well.

A First Night button is your ticket to see over 70 musical and performing acts in 31 venues all over Saratoga Springs and the fireworks over in Congress Park at midnight.

Everyone can come and feel comfortable because there is zero alcohol permitted inside the First Night  perimeter, so families with small children need not worry, what you do before you get there is up to you.

Keep in mind that there will be statewide DWI checkpoints and Saratoga County is part of them so be safe, plan your ride ahead and don’t drink and drive.

Buttons are only $20 and are on sale. Click on the link below for more information

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s