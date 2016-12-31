Hoosick Falls man arrested after allegedly kicking pregnant woman in the stomach

HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – The Hoosick Falls Police Department arrested 26-year-old Roberto Teruggi of Hoosick Falls after officers investigated a domestic incident that happened on 1st Street in the Village of Hoosick Falls.

Teruggi was arrested after officers investigated a report of an incident that occurred at the residence where a female was assaulted by Teruggi.

Teruggi kicked the woman in the stomach who is 10 weeks pregnant. She was taken to Bennington Hospital by the Hoosick Falls Rescue Squad.

Teruggi was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

More charges are pending.

