Events held in Capital Region to ring in the New Year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Struggling to find New Year’s Eve plans? Check out some events that are happening here in the Capital Region.

The 12th Annual “Noon Years Event”: The SUNY Poly Children’s Museum of Science and Technology will be having a “Noon Years Event” for children and their families in the Rensselaer Technology Park at 250 Jordan Road. There will be two sessions with one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other beginning at 12 p.m. In both sessions, visitors will be able to create party harts and pinwheels for the celebration, enjoy bubble blowing, and engineering activities.

Happy Noon Year in Clifton Park – For children 2-years-old and older, the ball drops at 12 p.m. Children will be able to put on their “dancing shoes” and enjoy fun story time all about New Year’s Eve and celebrations. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be held at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library on Moe Road. Registration is required and can be done online, in-person, or by calling the library at 518-371-8622.

New Year’s Mid-Day Celebration: Ring in the New Year a little early at the New York State Museum in the Empire State Plaza this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dancing, games, fun party hats and festive noisemakers will be featured. Admission is free.

Bethlehem’s First Night: The Town of Bethlehem will hold its first annual First Night celebration at 6:30 p.m. at Four Corners. The event will be followed by entertainment and activities from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at nearby locations including Delmar Reformed Church and Masonic Hall. Live music, crafts, and face painting are among the activities provided. The cost is $10 in advance, $15 at the event, $5 for children ages 12-18-years-old, and children under 12-years-old are free. A scheduled of the events can be found on the Bethlehem town website at www.townofbethlehem.org

First Night Saratoga 2017: One of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country will be held in downtown Saratoga from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Over 70 musical and performing acts are expected in 31 venues. Buttons will be your ticket and can be purchased for $20 at www.saratoga-arts.org/firstnight/buttons. Button holders will also receive free transportation on all regular Saratoga CDTA bus routes and two special shuttles operating for just First Night.

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party: The Glens Falls Collaborative will team up with Adirondack Thunder to celebrate the New Year with their New Year’s Eve Dance Party at the Glens Falls Civic Center’s Heritage Hall. The party will start at 8:15 p.m. and run until 10:15 p.m. The all-ages event includes live music, cash bar, and food for $5 a plate.

Free Coffee: Stewart’s Shops will be continuing their tradition of free hot coffee beginning at 6 p.m. It can be any size and any flavor.

The NYS Thruway Authority will also continue its 46-year tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers along the Thruway on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. They will be available from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to promote safe and alert driving.