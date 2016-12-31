Connecticut man charged with Reckless Endangerment after leaving Momentive Plant in Waterford

WATERFORD, NY (NEWS10) – 46-year-old Igor Semenyaka of Connecticut was arrested following a reckless driving complaint while leaving the Momentive Performance plant in the Town of Waterford.

Semenyaka, who was driving an 18 wheeler, was driving recklessly as he was leaving the plant after making a delivery.

Semenyaka almost hit a striking worker that created a substantial risk of serious physical injury.

Semenyaka was transported to and processed at the Halfmoon Sheriff’s Station and released on an appearance ticket.

