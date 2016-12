(NEWS10) – If you plan on drinking Saturday night for New Year’s Eve, one local official is trying to keep you safe if you’ve had a few too many.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is reminding people that “If you’re heading out have a plan to get home safely. One option is Operation Safe Ride sponsored by Martin Harding and Mazzotti.”

Call 1-800-LAW-1010 (1-800-529-1010) and they will give you a ride free of charge and without any questions.