Tractor Trailer dumps 10 gallons of diesel fuel following crash

ESPERANCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to a tractor trailer crash on Route I-88 Friday morning.

Police say the tractor trailer, heading westbound, went into the median approximately one mile west of the Schenectady County line.

The vehicle was empty and the operator was not injured.

Police say the fuel tank of the tractor trailer was ripped open and approximately 10 gallons of diesel fuel leaked onto the ground.

Due to the leak, the Schoharie County HazMat Team and DEC Spill Unit and the County Safety Officer were also dispatched.

The road was not closed during the crash.