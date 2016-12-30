SEFCU presents 15K check to Capital City Rescue Mission

Web Staff Published:
rescuemissioncheck

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SEFCU is making their annual year-end donations throughout the state.

SEFCU’s president and CEO presented a $15,000 check and $1,000 worth of coats to the Capital City Rescue Mission.

The Mission’s executive director Perry Jones says part of the money will go toward making sure homeless in our area are fed.

SEFCU gives year-end donations go to many struggling rescue missions and food pantries in our area.

This year, they’ll give $143,000 to organizations in the Capital Region.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s