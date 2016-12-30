SEFCU presents 15K check to Capital City Rescue Mission

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SEFCU is making their annual year-end donations throughout the state.

SEFCU’s president and CEO presented a $15,000 check and $1,000 worth of coats to the Capital City Rescue Mission.

The Mission’s executive director Perry Jones says part of the money will go toward making sure homeless in our area are fed.

SEFCU gives year-end donations go to many struggling rescue missions and food pantries in our area.

This year, they’ll give $143,000 to organizations in the Capital Region.