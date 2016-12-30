Security concerns for those ringing in the New Year in NYC

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Revelers worldwide are getting ready to say goodbye to 2016, and ring in 2017.

For many, that means a tip down to New York City for one of the biggest New Year’s parties in the world, and no doubt, security in the Big Apple is a top priority.

The day before New Year’s Eve, it’s been smooth sailing at the Rennselaer Train Station so far. Many riders are aware of the heightened security for New Year’s events and travel, but they aren’t letting it damper their plans.

The hundreds who boarded the trains bound for New York City had hundreds of different plans for celebrating the New Year, but for those celebrating at the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve bash, the revelry might look a little different this year.

Sixty-five sand trucks and 100 blocker vehicles are among the “extraordinary assets” the NYPD said it will deploy around times square due to recent terrorist rogue vehicle attacks overseas.

Officials say there is no specific threat, but there are concerns of lone wolf attacks, according to a law enforcement security bulletin obtained by ABC News.

Jesse Cook, a New York City-bound traveler from Vermont said Friday that he’s not letting it ruin his plans.

“I’m not. I’m really not, and I think that it’s important for people to just do their thing and not be afraid to go out and enjoy themselves,” said Cook.

Aaron Jacobs, from Poughkeepsie, says he won’t be heading to Times Square for the big countdown, but not because of security concerns.

“No, I’m not concerned as far as safety goes for that, said Jacobs. “I just stay out because it’s just a rat race and I’m not trying to be in a crowded spot you know.

Lucas Yurek of Albany says he used to work in New York city and is confident in those dedicated to protect and serve.

“Working right at Grand Central Station and at the Grand Hyatt, the NYPD, they got their stuff under control and they know what’s going on and are always present,” he said. “So in that area, I’m not really concerned.”

Law enforcement is asking that wherever you end up this New Year’s Eve, especially if you will be in a large crowd, to remain vigilant, and not leave any bags unattended.

And as always, if you do see any unattended bags or suspicious activity, as the saying goes, “if you see something, say something.”