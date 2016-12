CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The fourth-ranked Harvard men’s hockey team (9-2-1, 5-1-1 ECAC) went 2-for-4 on the power play, the penalty kill unit was 5-for-5 and goaltender Merrick Madsen stopped 30 shots, leading the Crimson past Rensselaer (3-17-1, 1-10-0 ECAC), 5-1, Friday evening at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Advertisement