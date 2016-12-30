Ringing in the New Year with good food, good drinks, and good company

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Year’s Eve is nearly upon us and shoppers at Market Bistro, like many worldwide, are preparing for parties and celebrations.

“Tuscan bread, Vienna bread. We have heartland multigrain, farmers wheat, a couple of different cheese loaves,” explains Jesse Conti, the Food Service Team Leader at the Market Bistro in Latham.

Conti explains that meats, unsurprisingly, are some of the most popular main courses at this time of year.

“The meats and roasts are the most popular out of our custom cut case,” says Conti. “And obviously seafood is also very big this time of year.”

If you are headed to the meat department Conti says that filet is a great value right now, but shrimp has the most variety.

“I can tell you that there is a lot of shrimp coming through the door,” says Conti.

Conti says king crab is another hot item right now, running a huge sale.

Shoppers who are planning for more appetizer-type finger foods, should check out the deli and produce sections. Customers say cold cuts and vegetables can be good deals.

Preparing your meat and veggie platters is more economical than choosing from the variety prepared by stores, but many say they find value in saving time too.

“I find it to be a little more economical when you try to do it yourself first, versus the pre-made,” says one Market Bistro customer. “But sometimes you just don’t have the time to do it.”

Either way, the folks at Market Bistro say they are happy to assist.

“We answer any questions they have about building their own platters at home,” says Conti. “Or if they want to have us do the catering, we walk them through that process as well.”