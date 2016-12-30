Pop the cork: Your guide to New Year’s Eve bubbly

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is nothing quite as classically celebratory as popping open a bottle of champagne on New Year’s Eve. And that’s a trend that’s backed up by sales numbers.

Craig Allen, owner of All Star Wines in Latham, says he’ll likely sell 100 cases of champagne in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

But all that champagne can be very expensive.

“Champagnes will be thousands of dollars, and hundreds of dollars even fifty or sixty dollars for like Veuve Clicquot,” says Allen.

According to Allen, Veuve is their number one seller, and worth the money for someone looking for a good champagne.

“That’s with the orange label, and everybody notices that label,” says Allen. “It’s become like a symbol for good quality champagne.”

If champagne is not your drink of choice, but you still want those bubbles and the pop, prosecco may be the choice for you. It will give a similar experience for a better value. Allen says the best Proseccos may be in a $15-$20 range.

Like champagne, which gets its name from a place in France, prosecco gets its name from Italy.

One Italian bubbly goes for as little as $10 and it’s becoming wildly popular.

“We will probably sell more prosecco than we will champagne,” says Allen.

In fact, three to four bottles of prosecco will likely be sold for each one bottle of champagne this New Year’s.