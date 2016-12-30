Police: Man flees naked after car crash floods New York home

The Associated Press Published:
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) – Police say a man who caused a New York home to flood after crashing his car ran away from the scene naked.

Newsday reports Friday the car crashed into the home’s deck, causing the pool to collapse into the house.

The paper reports the home’s owner told the driver to stay put in case he was injured after the accident just before midnight Thursday.

But it says the driver took off without his clothes.

Police say they found the naked man nearby and took him to a local hospital. His name was not released.

