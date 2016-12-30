Pet Connection 12/30: Rayin

Rayin came to us after her owner became too ill to care for her. She is around 16 years old but don’t let her age fool you she is full of life and love!

She does okay with other cats and would probably be fine with dogs as long as they were respectful. She is a super lovey girl that would make a great lap cat and family companion.

We would love to find Rayin a nice home in which to retire, so to speed things along, Pet Connection will be covering all of Rayin’s adoption fees.

Second Chance Animal Shelter: 802-375-2989