Pet Connection 12/30: Rayin

Web Staff Published:
pet-connection-rayin

Rayin came to us after her owner became too ill to care for her. She is around 16 years old but don’t let her age fool you she is full of life and love!

She does okay with other cats and would probably be fine with dogs as long as they were respectful.  She is a super lovey girl that would make a great lap cat and family companion.

We would love to find Rayin a nice home in which to retire, so to speed things along, Pet Connection will be covering all of Rayin’s adoption fees.

Second Chance Animal Shelter: 802-375-2989

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s