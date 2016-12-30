New legislation targets mislabeling of fish by markets and distributors

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seafood is a common dish on many New Year’s Eve tables, and new New York State legislation is aimed at addressing concerns of mislabeling within the industry.

Are you actually buying the fish you think you’re buying? Not always.

Recent investigations have shown high levels of mislabeling among fish distributors and marketers within the U.S.

“It’s completely wrong, especially when you’re dealing with people’s health and people’s nutrition,” says Anne Devlin, a frequent customer at Fin – Your Fishmonger. “They need the facts and they need the truth.”

In New York City alone more than 40% of fish samples tested were mislabeled. One of the most common species swaps involves passing off escolar as white or albacore tuna. Escolar has a much lower market value.

A new state law will prevent the sale of those species, and several other types of oil fish, under names other than the accepted scientific or common names.

“It’s good because a lot of the fish in this area, we get our’s out of Boston and a few other people do, but probably the majority of seafood in this area comes out of New York City,” says Peter Kenyon, who owns Fin-Your Fishmonger.

Kenyon doesn’t sell any of the species named by the law, but says it will address a growing issue within the fish distribution business.

“It affects our markets and our ability to sell things,” says Kenyon. “There’s people out there just trying to make a buck in their own way and that’s not good for anybody.”

So Kenyon tries to keep his customers informed. He recently posted on the Fin facebook page that the business had passed FDA inspections.

“We really make sure that what we tell you is honest and truthful and you can trust what you’re getting from us,” says Kenyon.

That honesty pays off for customers like Devlin.

“I feel secure in eating their fish,” she says. “It’s good, healthy, good-tasting fish, nothing fishy at all about it.”

The new law will go into effect on January 7, 2017.