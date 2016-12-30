Jaspers Hold Off Saints In Tightly Contested Battle

RIVERDALE, N.Y. – Three three-point plays and a new career-high for Kollyns Scarbrough was not enough to push past Manhattan who took the contest 68-66. Manhattan shot 53.3-percent from the floor in the game.

Amani Tatum went eight-for-15 (.533) from the floor to total 20 points for the Jaspers. Nyasha Irizarry added 10, while Maeve Parahus came off the bench and recorded 12 points for Manhattan.

Scarbrough led the Saints with a new career-high 24 points after going nine-for-15 (.600) from the floor. Meghan Donohue added 12 points, while Deja Rawls dished out six assists for the Saints.

With 51 seconds left in the game, Manhattan (5-7, 2-1 MAAC) went up five, 63-58. Denisha Petty-Evans hit a three to put the Saints (2-10, 1-2 MAAC) down just two, 63-61. The Jaspers would go up by four, twice, within just 20 seconds. Karolina Severova hit a trey to put Siena within one, 67-66 with just five seconds left. Parahus hit one free-throw to put the Jaspers up by two, 68-66, with two seconds left. The Saints were unable to get a shot off and fell 68-66.

It was not just the final seconds that were a tightly contested battle between the conference foes. After Donohue tied the contest 39-39 in the third quarter they would go up and lead 53-44 to open up the final 10 minutes of play.

Siena would hold the Jaspers to no points to close out the first quarter and led 18-15. The Saints started off hot in the second quarter. The Green and Gold took a 10-point lead, 29-19 with just under six minutes left in the half. Manhattan would then go on an 11-0 run to take a 30-29 lead. The Jaspers would end up on top to end the half, 35-32.

Jackie Benitez, Denisha Petty-Evans, Scarbrough and Hetzke all grabbed five boards in the contest. Siena scored 19 points off of Manhattan turnovers and had recorded 18 second chance points.

Siena returns back to the Capital District to host Niagara on Monday, Jan. 2. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.