Gov. Cuomo conditionally pardons 100 people who committed crimes as minors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued the first-ever conditional pardons to more than 100 New Yorkers convicted of crimes at the ages of 16 and 17.

The governor’s office says the individuals have since lived crime-free for ten years or more, were not originally convicted of a sex offense, paid taxes on income, is a productive member of society, and was originally convicted of a misdemeanor or non-violent felony.

“These New Yorkers have spent at least a decade proving their rehabilitation, but have been unable to fully reenter society due to the stigma of conviction and the barriers that come with it,” said Governor Cuomo.

According to the governor’s office, the pardons will help people who present little danger to the public while recognizing that those with an adult criminal record are often burdened with having a harder time to attain employment, get admitted to college, find housing, and become licensed in certain occupations.

The pardons are conditional, meaning if someone is reconvicted, the pardon will be withdrawn.