First Night Saratoga to kick off the new year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – First Night is Saturday night and you still have time to get admission to the all-inclusive event, multi-layer event. There’s something for everyone.

There will be tons of food, live bands, comedians, artists and since this year’s theme is a night of magic, there will be a number of magicians putting on shows here too.

A First Night button is your ticket to see over 70 musical and performing acts in 31 venues all over Saratoga Springs.

The Annual First Night 5K Run starts at 5:30 p.m.

First Night events kick off at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks will be held at midnight in Congress Park

Everyone can come and feel comfortable because there is zero alcohol permitted inside the First Night perimeter, so families with small children need not worry, what you do before you get there is up to you.

There will be statewide DWI checkpoints, and Saratoga County is a part of them so be safe, plan your ride ahead and don’t drink and drive.

Learn more about the event and ticket information.