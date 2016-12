ANCRAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver was airlifted to the hospital Friday night, after an SUV crashed head-on into a tree.

The crash happened on Route 82 in the Town of Ancram in Columbia County.

The Columbia County sheriff says the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

To make the situation worse, a responding firefighter’s truck caught fire on his way to the scene. He was able to get out safely.