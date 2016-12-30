Bison still on the loose in Middle Grove

Related Coverage Bison captured walking down road in Middle Grove

MIDDLE GROVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bubba the bison is still on the loose on Friday afternoon.

A viewer took this video of the bison wandering down Murray Road in Middle Grove Wednesday night.

The owners are still out searching for bubba on Friday.

He comes from Barrs Buffalo ranch in Middle Grove.

DJ McKeon, who spotted the bison on Wednesday, says the farmers are working to corral the animal home.

“They found him and his name’s Bubba. They can’t get him back because cars are going by beeping, taking pictures. I think the message is definitely to stay clear of it. Let them return the bison to his home.”

Bubba the bison was last seen on Bockes road in Greenfield.

A reminder to anyone who sees him, call the police for a safe return home.