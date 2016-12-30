Bison back on farm safe and sound

Related Coverage Bison captured walking down road in Middle Grove

MIDDLE GROVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bubba the bison’s owners say he is back on the farm safe and sound.

DJ McKeon took a video of the bison wandering down Murray Road in Middle Grove Wednesday night. That video has almost 80,000 views on Facebook.

The owners were still out searching for Bubba on Friday. He comes from Barrs Buffalo ranch in Middle Grove.

“They did locate him but people taking pictures and the beeping scared him off.”

McKeon, who spotted the bison on Wednesday night while driving home from a friend’s house, says the farmers are working to corral the animal home.

“It was probably the size of my truck. It was huge,” McKeon said. “When I turned around, he was looking right at us and my initial thought was if this guy charges at us, we’re in serious trouble.”

The bison simply picked up a trot and moseyed on his way.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Bubba was last seen near Bockes Road in Greenfield.