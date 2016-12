ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has launched a new online petition to help bring ride-sharing services to Upstate New York.

Assemblyman Santabarbara launched the petition ahead of the upcoming legislative session to get more support for services like Uber and Lyft to be allowed in the Capital Region.

To view or sign the petition visit: www.assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Angelo-Santabarbara/