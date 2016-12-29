Yes, you can die from a broken heart

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In two days, Hollywood lost the iconic mother-daughter duo actresses, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds’ sudden death comes one day after the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Her death reminds us of the crushing effect grief can have on the body. We have to wonder, can you die from a broken heart?

“The heart can essentially suffer from heartbreak where the heart balloons and becomes weak.”

Dr. Steven Giovannone is a cardiologist in Schenectady who has treated a number of patients with broken heart syndrome, or Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy.

“Some typical signs would be chest pain, shortness of breath, some people feel like they are about to pass out.”

It occurs almost exclusively in older women.

Patients can recover but the condition can recur.

Doctors recommend having an active lifestyle can help in handling grief.

“Physical exercise, getting out, even if it’s not strenuous, anything to get your heart rate up.”

Doctors also recommend activities like yoga and meditation.

Also surrounding yourself with loved ones is a good distraction from times of stress.