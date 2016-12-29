US officials aware of ISIS leader’s movements

WASHINGTON (CNN) – After months of no signs of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, “in the last few weeks we’ve been aware of some of Baghdadi’s movements,” a US official tells CNN.

The official has access to some of the most recent US government reporting on ISIS. Due to the extreme sensitivity of the information, the official declined to offer more details.

The report of Baghdadi’s movements was not a ‘real time’ report. It was an indication of where the leader had recently been, prior to the US receiving the report. Nonetheless, under standard intelligence practices and procedures, it now gives the US military and intelligence community the opportunity to go back and look at all reporting in the time and location he might have been at. They will try to glean additional leads and see if more information can be developed.

Because it is not a real-time report of Baghdadi’s location, there is no direct intelligence being disclosed about current intelligence or operations. Intelligence officials occasionally do disclose information knowing their targets will see it and perhaps decide to change locations. Any movement by Baghdadi would help the US locate him.

There had been social media reports circulating in recent weeks that Baghdadi might have been injured or killed, but several US officials have said those reports are not accurate. This latest information would indicate Baghdadi is still alive.

The official would not say if the intelligence indicates he is in Syria or Iraq, or to what extent he is hiding. One longstanding theory by the Us officials is that Baghdadi has remained in Raqqa.