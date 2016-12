GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An investigation continues after two men were charged with alleged burglary in Greenfield.

Robert Place, 24, and Derek Galusha, 23, have been charged with burglary.

It’s alleged they conspired with one or more people to commit a burglary on Route 9 North back in October.

Galusha was additionally charged with making a false written statement.

They were arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Sheriff’s office for lack of bail.

Further arrests may be pending in this case.