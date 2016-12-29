Trump ally asked to resign from school board over insults

The Associated Press Published:
In this April 1, 2014 photo, Donald Trump, left, is joined by Carl Paladino during a gun rights rally at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Paladino, who is currently who is helping to run Donald Trump's New York campaign, is being challenged for his seat on the Buffalo school board by an 18-year-old high school senior. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
In this April 1, 2014 photo, Donald Trump, left, is joined by Carl Paladino during a gun rights rally at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Paladino, who is currently who is helping to run Donald Trump's New York campaign, is being challenged for his seat on the Buffalo school board by an 18-year-old high school senior. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump’s New York presidential campaign who publicly insulted Democratic President Barack Obama and his wife is being asked to resign from a local school board.

Millionaire developer Carl Paladino told a Buffalo alternative newspaper last week he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and Michelle Obama living with a gorilla in Africa. He now says the comments weren’t meant for publication but were nevertheless “inappropriate.”

Paladino will be the subject of a resolution at a special meeting Thursday of the Buffalo school board that calls for his immediate resignation. The resolution gives Paladino 24 hours to resign or face the board’s effort to have the state education commissioner remove him. Paladino has said he doesn’t plan to attend the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s