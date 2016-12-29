Tinted windows will be a factor in whether your car passes or fails

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the new year approaches, so do new laws.

Here’s one you might want to pay attention to if you’re considering getting your car windows tinted.

Testing the level of tint in car windows will be part of the New York state inspection starting on January 1.

Tint Star owner Robert Yang says there are several reasons someone might want to darken their car windows.

“It keeps your car cooler in the summer time warmer in the wintertime. Plus it looks nice and gives you added privacy.”

Certain levels of darkness have always been illegal in the state, but the new law will make measuring that darkness part of car inspections.

“It’s the same as it was a year ago or five years ago. It’s just the added inspection that’s changed.”

Broadway Auto Clinic where owner Richard Hameroff showed me how to measure tint.

“If you look at the number there that means that only 20 percent of the light is actually getting through the window.”

The level of tint you can have depends on your car. For passenger cars, no aftermarket tint is allowed at all.

“To pass inspection, it would have to be 70 and above.”

Acceptable tint ranges from the lightest at letting 50% of the light through all the way down to only letting 5% of the light through.

“We’d have to address the customer if there is an issue.”

Scott Carlone does a lot of the inspections at Broadway Auto. He’ll be adding window tint to his check list after the first of the year.

“That’s the biggest concern is dealing with the customer and them understanding what the new regulations are.”

Yang says nothing really changes on his end of things.

“They’re not telling us hey you can no longer offer this product or install it they’re not saying that as of right now.”

It’s standard for him to let customers know if the tint they want is illegal.

He’s seen an uptick in removal requests but says it’s too early to tell if this new law will affect business.

“You would think it would really affect our business. Sometimes I think it’s going to and other days I’m not sure. People are still calling up they still really want their windows tinted.”

He says he’ll just have to wait and see.