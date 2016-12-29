Police find marijuana grow operation while serving tax notice

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say was growing marijuana while they were serving a tax notice to a resident on Route 30 earlier this month.

Police say they could smell marijuana from more than 30 feet away.

Richard Baker, 48, is accused of having marijuana at all stages from small plants to drying to packaged gallon bags ready to use. Police say Baker had completed marijuana in gallon bags labeled by type and various markings 450, 475, 550.

Mayfield Marijuana Grow Operation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Police recovered more than 20 pounds of “ready to use marijuana was seized” as well as other marijuana plants and products.

Baker is charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and growing cannabis by unlicensed person under the Public Health Law.

Police say Baker has been cooperative during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.