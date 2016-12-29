PFOA activist sends letter outlining medical monitoring program

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michael Hickey, the man who first discovered the PFOA water contamination in several communities in New York and Vermont isn’t giving up his fight.

Hickey says his goal now is the future, protecting his own son and other children from grave illnesses like the kidney cancer his father died from.

He is taking action once again, this time reaching out to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and offering his own plan for how he thinks medical monitoring should be done.

Nearly three years after Hickey discovered the PFOA water contamination in Hoosick Falls he continues to push forward with his concerns.

Community members, including many children, have already received their PFOA blood test results, some coming back at very high levels.

But there has been no commitment to setting up a program called “medical monitoring.” The medical monitoring would watch for six illnesses a C-8 science panel concluded did have probably links to PFOA exposure.

Those illnesses include high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

In October, Hickey sent a letter to Senator Gillibrand outlining his idea for a medical monitoring plan which he says should begin with educating doctors who treat patients in Hoosick Falls.

“I think that we need to work on that education with the polluter. They should be able to put the funds up to pay for doctors to get educated. To pay for the people that know,” said Hickey. “There were three independent epidemiologists that were the best in the country that were sent to West Virginia to review the C-8 science panel. We need something along those lines.”

News10 ABC did reach out to Senator Gillibrand’s office see if a program would be set in place. The Senator’s office is working on gathering that information and a response is expected shortly.

Saint-Gobain has “politely declined to comment.”