Pet Connection 12/29: Prism

Prism is a 4-year-old All-American Mix Shelter Dog.

If there was ever a dog that deserved to be adopted into a loving family, it’s prism.

She was part of a horrific animal abuse case in northern Vermont, and almost a year a half later, Prism is now legally able to find a new family.

Prism has a great personality and loves to play fetch. She is a very quiet, laid back girl. She is medium level energy and loves belly rubs.

She would do best as an only pet in a family without any small children.

Second Chance Animal Rescue in Shaftsbury, Vermont: 802-375-2898.