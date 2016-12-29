Local School of Rock hosts ‘One Night for Niko’

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It has been two months since the car crash that left Colonie’s Niko Dinovo badly burned and he still has a long journey of healing ahead.

They say music has the power to heal. The School of Rock is hoping to help do just that for a local teen through One Night for Niko Thursday night.

“We’re coming together along with a lot of the community that has come together before…and we’re trying to help out a little more,” Jesse Calhoun, General Manager at the School of Rock in Albany, said.

Students from the performance-based music education school will participate in a concert at the Low Beat to benefit Niko. The concert was a suggestion from the school’s owner.“He was like we should do something and I was like yeah, that’s a great idea because we’ve got the community to do it.”

Even though none of the participating students know Niko personally, all eight of the band members ages of 11-17 were 100 percent willing to jump in on their holiday break.

“These students are amazing, they love to help out with stuff like this and I am always blown away by them.”Three other bands will also perform a mix of jam, rock, reggae, funk, and symphony music. The ticket prices is a suggested donation of $10, more if you can, for this full evening of entertainment for a well worthy cause..by musicians that are sure not to disappoint.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.