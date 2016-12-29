Local hospitals implement visitation guidelines to combat flu season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With flu season here, several local hospitals are implementing new visitation guidelines in an effort to protect patients from the flu and other infectious diseases.

Some of the larger local hospitals implementing the new guidelines include Albany Med, Ellis, and Nathan Littauer.

These hospitals will only allow two visitors per patient, children under 12-years-old are not allowed to visit, and people with a rash, diarrhea, or respiratory symptoms will be prohibited from visiting.

The full list of hospitals includes: Albany Medical Center; St. Peter’s Health Partners acute care hospitals including Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital (Troy), St. Peter’s Hospital, and Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital; Ellis Medicine acute care hospitals including Bellevue Woman’s Center and Ellis Hospital; Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home; Glens Falls Hospital; Columbia Memorial Hospital; and Saratoga Hospital.

 

