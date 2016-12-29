Hoosick Falls teens demand clean water in new social media ads

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some of Hoosick Falls’ youngest are demanding the right to clean drinking water in a series of ads posted to Facebook.

“Everyone takes water for granted,” says one of the ads. “You never expected for a contamination like that to get into our water.”

“I think one of the highest priorities of New York should be to have a healthy environment,” says another ad. “It’s ridiculous we should even have to ask for the right of clean water.”

The ad features children impacted by the PFOA water contamination in the Hoosick Falls community. It was posted by the Environmental Advocates of New York and Effective New York.

The organizations are teaming up, calling for a constitution amendment which would grant New Yorkers the right to healthy drinking water, clean air, and a safe climate. They’re hoping the issue will be included in Governor Cuomo’s upcoming State of the State Address.