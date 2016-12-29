Hoosick Falls teens demand clean water in new social media ads

Web Staff Published:
pfoa-ad

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some of Hoosick Falls’ youngest are demanding the right to clean drinking water in a series of ads posted to Facebook.

“Everyone takes water for granted,” says one of the ads. “You never expected for a contamination like that to get into our water.”

“I think one of the highest priorities of New York should be to have a healthy environment,” says another ad. “It’s ridiculous we should even have to ask for the right of clean water.”

The ad features children impacted by the PFOA water contamination in the Hoosick Falls community. It was posted by the Environmental Advocates of New York and Effective New York.

The organizations are teaming up, calling for a constitution amendment which would grant New Yorkers the right to healthy drinking water, clean air, and a safe climate. They’re hoping the issue will be included in Governor Cuomo’s upcoming State of the State Address.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s