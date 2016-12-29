Habitual runaway teen missing again

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cohoes Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jeanetta “Nettie” Lopez, 13, was reported missing by her family on Thursday.

Police say Jeanetta has an extensive history of running away from home.

She has been known to frequent Lansingburg, Albany, and Schenectady. In the past, police say Jeanetta has run away to the Bronx and Washington Heights area of New York City.

In the past, police say Jeanetta has run away to the Bronx and Washington Heights area of New York City. Police say her family believes she is headed there as she has acquaintances in the area.

Jeanetta is described as having light brown hair, hazel eyes, and is about 5’0″ tall and weighs about 116 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cohoes Police Department at (518)-233-2146.