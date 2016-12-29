Free coffee, tea being offered at 27 Thruway service areas to promote safe driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Thruway Authority announced it will offer free coffee and tea at all 27 service areas to promote safe and alert driving.

The complimentary hot beverages are available from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Thruway Authority says free E-ZPass velcro tags will be available for motorists to pick up at their convenience, while supplies last, at service area gift shops.

“Our longstanding New Year’s Eve tradition of providing free hot coffee and tea to our customers serves as a friendly reminder to motorists to take a break during their holiday travels,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Bill Finch. “The Thruway Authority urges motorists to stay alert to ensure the safety of themselves and their fellow drivers during the busy holiday season and year-round.”

Motorists are not reminded to not stop on the shoulder of the roadway except in the case of an emergency.

The Thruway Authority has been offering free coffee and tea on New Year’s Eve and Day for the past 46 years.