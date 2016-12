NEW YORK (CNN) – In New York, signs of enhanced security ahead of the city’s huge New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

Police say there are no credible threats to the city and the extra security is just a precaution.

Authorities plan to place sand-packed trucks around Times Square as it did during the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The move is aimed at preventing a truck-style attack as seen in Berlin.

An increased police presence is also expected outside Times Square.