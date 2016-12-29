Capital Region residents digging out after winter weather

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents throughout the Capital Region are digging out after Thursday’s snow.

Glens Falls was one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. By Thursday evening plows had come through the residential streets, but the roads remained slippery.

“It’s still a little slushy,” said Jacob Tenner, a delivery driver for Pizza Jerks. “It’s got the possibility of slipping around.”

When there’s snow outside, Tenner usually has to drive in it. As a delivery driver, his job requires him to brave the elements.

“When it’s snowing hard, and you’re trying to look out your window for house numbers and everything, it definitely gets a little risky,” says Tenner.

Tenner, understandably, says winter is not his favorite time to be delivering pizzas.

“Obviously, I have my worries,” he says.

Daniel hunt, a Glens Falls resident, says plowing snow isn’t his favorite activity either.

“I’m 63 now, so the cold weather gets to me,” says Hunt.

It takes Hunt an hour and a half to clear all the snow using his 4-wheeler. But he says he has to do it.

Resident in Queensbury tells me this is probably the most snow they got this year so far; definitely more than last year @WTEN pic.twitter.com/j7Rboccv90 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) December 29, 2016

“I’m just glad I got the machinery to clean everything,” says Hunt.

The same goes for Joshua Kilmartin, who clears the snow using a shovel.

“It gives you pain right in the neck and back,” says Kilmartin.

Despite the pain, Kilmartin and Hunt say clearing snow comes with living Upstate.

“You’ve got to expect it,” says Kilmartin. “You’ve got to get going no matter how the day is.”

“Winters are winters,” says Hunt. “That’s why we live here in the North Country.”

As for Tenner, in his pizza delivery car, he says he has a simple motto.

“As long as I take it slow, and just watch where I’m going, and be extra careful, I’m usually fine.”

The Mayor of Glens Falls has declared a snow emergency for the city until 6 a.m. Friday. On-street parking is banned for the duration of the emergency to allow crews to clear the roads.