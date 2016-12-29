Bennington Police looking for missing 78-year-old man

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Police in Bennington are looking for a missing 78-year-old man.

Family members told police that Gerald Watson walked out of their residence on Webb Street between 11:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say Watson is believed to be suffering from the onset of dementia.

Watson is described as being 5’5″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has COPD and an injured leg, causing him to walk with an exaggerated limp.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue work pants, and tan boots. He does not have a cell phone on his person and does not have access to a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (802)-442-1030.