2 firms to pay NY to settle lobbying allegations

Web Staff Published:
skelos and silver

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two companies named in the trials of former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will pay fines for violating the Lobbying Act.

As part of the agreements with the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, both companies admitted to failing to disclose meetings and activities with the once powerful representatives.

Glenwood Management Corporation is set to pay a $200,000 penalty.

Administrators for Professionals Incorporated is set to pay a $70,000 penalty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s