2 firms to pay NY to settle lobbying allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two companies named in the trials of former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will pay fines for violating the Lobbying Act.

As part of the agreements with the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, both companies admitted to failing to disclose meetings and activities with the once powerful representatives.

Glenwood Management Corporation is set to pay a $200,000 penalty.

Administrators for Professionals Incorporated is set to pay a $70,000 penalty.