Women explain viral photo showing missing legs

FOX NEWS Published: Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (FOX NEWS) – The women who appeared in a viral photo showing one of the women not having legs appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends show to explain the mystery.

The photo was initially posted on Facebook and then a user posted it on Reddit. The big mystery is what happened to the girl’s legs.

The photo went viral after being posted to social media.

Many theories surfaced on what happened to the girl’s legs from the photo being altered, bad lighting, and the camera’s angle.

Did you figure it out before the girl’s revealed it on Fox & Friends?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s