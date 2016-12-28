Three accused of forcing man to eat cat litter, feces before death

MILWAUKEE (CNN) – Police arrested and charged three people in connection with a fatal beating that was captured on Snapchat.

Police say Devin Katzfey, his brother Branden, and a 20-year-old woman beat Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro for allegedly trying to steal drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say the three also forced the victim to eat kitty litter and urinated on him before leaving him to die in the snow.

Branden and the woman were charged last week.

Devin was charged with first-degree reckless homicide. He was arrested over the weekend after being on the run.

 

