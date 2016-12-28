Support pours in for firefighter and family after fire ravages home

Related Coverage Scotia firefighter’s home goes up in flames

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local firefighter is trying to salvage as much as he can after a fire broke out in his home Tuesday afternoon.

The family is rummaging through this fire-ravaged home in Glenville trying to salvage anything they can for Scotia firefighter Dan Marchand and his pregnant wife Kate.

Dan and Kate were out shopping for their baby registry when a fire broke out on the second floor.

Dans father, also a firefighter says most of their personal belongings are gone. The couple also lost their two dogs in the blaze.

Many memories have vanished in the rubble and support for the growing family is palpable.

“The community, friends, and fire departments from New York to Boston have been calling because we are all brothers. He may be my son but he’s also my brother,” Ed Marchand, fire victim’s father, said.

Support has been pouring in to find the couple a new place to live. People have offered their trailers and landlords offering move-in ready apartments.