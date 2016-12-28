Police arrest man accused of stealing fallen trooper’s identity

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Bronx man they say stole a fallen trooper’s identity.

The investigation began shortly after Trooper Timothy Pratt was killed in a tragic crash at the end of October.

On October 31, Steven Calderon, 31, is accused of going to a downstate Home Depot and applying for a $5,000 credit line using Trooper Pratt’s personal information.

Police say he purchased a washing machine at the Home Depot and then went to a different one to purchase additional merchandise.

The staff at the Home Depot became suspicious and contacted family members, on the day of Pratt’s funeral, to confirm the identity of the person making the purchases.

Police say on Tuesday, they executed two search warrants in New York City and found evidence linking Calderon to several incidents of identity theft.

Calderon was charged with first-degree identity theft and second-degree identity theft, both felonies.

Police do not believe Pratt was specifically targeted by Calderon.

Calderon was transported and processed without incident.

He was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 bail/$100,000 bond.

The investigation into the alleged incident is still ongoing.