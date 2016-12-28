Petitioners seek vote on banning plastic bags in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) – Supporters of banning plastic bags at Brattleboro retail stores are petitioning to put the issue up for a vote.

Dr. Timothy Maciel tells The Brattleboro Reformer he’s had 100 signatures approved by the town clerk and has another 100 ready to be reviewed.

Maciel says he needs 430 to trigger a nonbinding vote at a town meeting in March.

Maciel has said a World Wildlife Fund report indicates plastic bags make up 10 percent of coastline debris.

Philip Rozenski, senior director of sustainability at Novolex and policy chairman for the American Progressive Bag Alliance, which represents manufacturers, says plastic bags only make up 0.3 percent of the waste stream.

Rozenski estimates that 15 percent of retail store plastic bags are recycled and that 60 percent to 75 percent are reused.