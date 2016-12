HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – There is an update on the PFOA crisis in Hoosick Falls.

The village board has cancelled a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday night. It was intended to finalize an $850,000 agreement between the village, Saint Gobain and Honeywell.

Those are the companies responsible for the contamination and the money will reimburse the village for costs accrued with the issue.

But Hoosick Falls Mayor says the final agreement is not yet available.